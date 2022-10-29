About 40 firefighters are still battling to extinguish a fire which is burning in a ravine on top of Table Mountain in Cape Town. A chopper is also water-bombing the blaze from the air.

The fire ignited late Friday in Fountain Ravine and spread overnight to the top of the mountain near the Cable Way area.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has been closed due to the fire.

SANParks spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton says, “We are going to continue with our fire suppression efforts until the fire is contained. We urge our visitors to please steer clear of the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail as the area is very volatile at this stage. Thank to our ground crews as well as our aerial crews as well as Metro Search and Rescue for your dedication during this time.”