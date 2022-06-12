Two Cape Town firefighters have been hospitalised due to injuries after battling raging flames on the Helderberg Mountain near Somerset West.

The fire erupted on Lourensford Farm on Wednesday, 8 June, and strong winds have fanned the flames causing the inferno to flare into the nearby Helderberg Nature Reserve and over the mountain tops heading towards Stellenbosch in the winelands.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse says the fire continues to rage and a total of 24 firefighting appliances (equipment) and approximately 90 firefighters continue to work tirelessly to contain the blaze.

Several homes on Silverboomkloof Road have been badly destroyed.