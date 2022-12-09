Firefighters are still struggling to extinguish a large blaze in the Cape Winelands District Municipality for a fourth consecutive day.

The fire broke out on Tuesday on an unmaintained stretch of land adjacent to the Villiersdorp road outside Worcester.

Municipal Spokesperson, Jo-anne Otto, says neither loss of life nor property has been reported.

“Last night the fire line jumped the road and burned toward a collection of houses situated in a blue gum plantation close to the Kwaggaskloof Dam. Quick reaction from the teams managed to contain that fire and no losses occurred. Today the teams will be relieved by fresh crews, and we will continue to manually create a fire break to drive the fire line back away from vulnerable ground.”

On Thursday, the district municipality said that most fires around the Cape Winelands had been contained.

The fires were burning in Ashton, Prince Alfred Hamlet and in Paarl.