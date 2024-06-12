Firefighters battle blaze at Eskom substation in Zola

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Firefighters are still battling a blaze at an Eskom substation in Zola, Soweto. Eskom says several areas including Zola, Dobsonville, Emdeni, Jabulani, and Moletsane are without electricity.

It is believed that the fire started around 9 am after residents heard a loud explosion.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says no casualties have been reported. He says the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

“The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services firefighters are currently attending to a substation on fire in Zola. At this stage there are no injuries which are reported and also the cause of the fire is still the subject of investigation.”

#EskomGauteng #SowetoOutage A fire at the Zola substation has affected electricity supply to Dobsonville, Emdeni, Jabulani, Moletsane, Mofolo North, Naledi, Tladi, Zola and Zondi. We are working with the fire department to extinguish the fire so that our technicians can conduct… pic.twitter.com/Sx2308spxx — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 12, 2024