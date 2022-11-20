Union spokesperson Risimati Chabalala says the department should have looked at alternative ways to deal with the matter.

“We are shocked as well and disappointed, I learned of the media statement that was issued by the department this morning, so we are disappointed that they issued letters of dismissal rather than looking at other options”, says Chabalala.

The department employs just over one-thousand-400 emergency services workers. Apart from the 21 fired recently, 46 others are most likely to be fired by Friday. They have been given until Friday to prove their statuses with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

Chabalala added that the emergency services workers were not given enough time to process the missing requirements from their profiles.

“I do not know of those who were told to up skill themselves what I know is those who were taken to do the ILS, the AA course in 2019, when the Health Professions Council of South Africa came they found something that did not meet the requirements”, Chabalala says.