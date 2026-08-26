Firearm case against deputy mayor Kolwapi postponed to September

The gun firing case against the deputy mayor of the Bitou Municipality in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape, Nokuzola Kolwapi, has been postponed to the 9th of September for a trial date.

The Ikwhezi Political Movement leader made her third appearance in court today.

In December last year, Kolwapi is alleged to have fired a gun in public at her son’s traditional ceremony in KwaNokuthula.

The video was widely circulated on social media.

Kolwapi has since claimed it was a toy gun.

The National Prosecuting Authority NPA then decided to charge her for contravening the Environmental Conservation Act.

She remains out on warning.