Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Mzi Khumalo has conceded that the deadly fire in Johannesburg could have been avoided if bylaws were enforced.

At least 75 people were killed in the fire at a hijacked building in the CBD.

Khumalo says stronger coordination between municipalities and provincial government is needed to assist in enforcing by-laws.

“What this incident and the prior incident that has happened in the municipality says to us, as government, there must be a stronger coordination. I’m happy that the national disaster management team from national government was here today, together with the national team we are going to be working with the municipality of Johannesburg to try and ensure that we correct what has been there in the past. Now that we’ve identified where the problem is, we just have to intervene and strengthen ourselves and ensure that we save the lives of the people.”

Update on the fire: