Fire in Durban leaves over 100 informal settlement dwellers homeless

More than 100 informal settlement dwellers have been left stranded after more than 70 shacks were gutted by fire in Ward 25, Forman Road, in Durban.

Two residents sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

No fatalities have been reported.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Senzo Mzila says the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services responded to a severe blaze at the Forman Road Extension Informal Settlement in Ward 25. Despite difficult access and the steep terrain our firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire and prevent further spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we urge all residents to remain vigilant and adhere to basic fire measures.”

-Report Thembeka Simelane