Fire extinguished at decommissioned PTA power station

The City of Tshwane says the fire at the decommissioned Pretoria West power station has been extinguished.

A firefighter sustained moderate injuries while putting out the fire but has since been treated and discharged.

City of Tshwane spokesperson, Lindela Mashego, says none of the residents were affected as the power station is not linked to the city’s electricity distribution.

Mashego says, “The Pretoria West power station is inoperative. It has no impact at all in terms of providing power to the municipality’s consumers. The power station is under care and maintenance, awaiting the lease programme for a potential entity to invest in it.”

