The blaze appears to be located in the top floors of the building.

The Juma Mosque in Durban is on fire. Emergency services and Durban Fire fighters are currently at the scene. A large crowd has gathered.

The Juma Mosque in Durban is on fire. Emergency services and fire fighters are at the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services Robert McKenzie says at this stage there are no casualties.

“Emergency services are currently on scene of a structural fire on Dr. Yusuf Dadoo street which is the former Grey Street in the Durban CBD. A building is currently alight and firefighters are currently busy trying to extinguish the blaze. Paramedics are currently on standby at the scene.

However, at this stage there are no casualties that have been reported. The exact cause of the fire is not known at this stage and is going to be investigated by police. “