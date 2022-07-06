The Gauteng Health Department says the fire that was detected at an unused parking bay at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has been contained. The level two parking is one of areas that was affected by last year’s blaze that resulted in the closure of the hospital.

The department says the situation did not warrant for the evacuation of patients as the smoke from the fire was not high risk for inhalation. Gauteng health department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba says services at the hospital continue as normal and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“Late on Tuesday night (05 July), security personnel reported that there was smoke that seemed to be coming from one of the structures. Fire Fighters for the City of Joburg immediately responded to the situation and managed to contain the fire which was confined to a small section of the level two parking. The Hillbrow SAPS also went on site after the matter was reported to them,” says Modiba.