Fire destroys several vehicles in Bonella, KZN

The eThekwini Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged vehicles along the busy N2 corridor near the Dullah Omar Interchange.

The fire department responded to reports of a fast-moving grass fire threatening properties and vehicles in the Bonella area on Saturday. The fire spread from the cliff along the freeway into a vehicle repair yard, burning several vehicles on the premises.

No one was injured. While an investigation is still under way, Department Division Commander Sifiso Mtshali says they suspect the fire may have been caused by a cigarette discarded from a passing vehicle.

“The fire had already entered a yard space used for repairs where four vehicles were fully engulfed in flames, two buses, a truck and a light vehicle. The fire brigade managed to stop the fire from spreading to unaffected areas where vehicles were also parked. The fire was successfully managed to stopped the fire from entering residential properties it was threatening.”