The fire that gutted the building housing the African National Congress (ANC) National and Provincial Constituency offices and some clothing shops in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape on Friday has left some shop owners with nothing.

Port St Johns Mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo says they will wait for the OR Tambo district municipality to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

A number of staff have been left without jobs, and others have lost their IDs and other documents in the blaze. One of the shop owners, Lucia Tetule, says she doesn’t have a way forward.

“I lost many things; this was my shop I was trying for my kids. I do not have a place to work; I don’t have a startup; I don’t know how I will support my kids; I am left with nothing.”