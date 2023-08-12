One person has died after a six-bedroom house was engulfed by fire in Turfontein in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services firefighters responded to the fire.

It’s understood the woman died from smoke inhalation.

Residents are encouraged to be cautious when using heating devices and not leave them unattended.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Maludzi says, “A 32-year-old female lost her life in this fire incident. She succumbed to smoke inhalation and she was confirmed dead on the scene by paramedics from Gauteng EMS. No other injuries were reported during this fire incident and the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigation.”