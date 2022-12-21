The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department has confirmed that a fire broke out at the University of South Africa’s Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Building at the Muckleneuk Campus just after midnight on Wednesday.

Firefighters had to force entry through three wooden doors and two steel roller doors. Stacks of books and files were destroyed in the fire. Most parts of the second floor suffered extensive smoke and water damage, with parts of the third floor also suffering smoke damage.

Emergency services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso says a fire broke out in the same building two weeks ago, but they were not informed.

“An aerial ladder apparatus was used to open windows, and mechanical ventilation was conducted to rid the building of excessive smoke. According to sources at the scene, a fire had broken out in the same building about two weeks ago and was extinguished by the staff, and the emergency services were never notified. The cost of the damage has not been quantified, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.”