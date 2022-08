The Johannesburg Emergency Services have confirmed that a fire broke out at the Protea Gardens Mall in Soweto on Wednesday night.

Two shops caught fire with no reported injuries.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe Kgiba says emergency personnel are on the scene: “Yes, we can confirm that two shops caught fire at the Protea Gardens Mall. At this stage, there are no injuries reported. We’ve got two fire engines on site and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.”