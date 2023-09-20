Fire breaks out at National Hospital in Bloem

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 80 patients are being evacuated at the National Hospital in Bloemfontein due to a blaze.

The Free State Health Department’s Mondli Mvambi says the cause of the fire is unknown however it started from outside the Paediatric Ward and caught the trees spreading to the first and second floors of the hospital.

Earlier reports suggested that the fire was caused by a cigarette.

Fire fighters are hard at work putting off the blaze at National Hospital.

Almost four wards have been affected.

83 patients are being moved to various hospitals in Bloemfontein.