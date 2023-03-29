Fire authorities in Cape Town, with the assistance of contracted fire fighters, are carrying out a controlled biodiversity burn on the slopes of Table Mountain below Tafelberg Road today.

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) fire management has alerted Capetonians of the necessity of this as a precautionary measure to lesson future veld fires on the mountain.

A spokesperson for TMNP, Lauren Howard-Clayton, has asked visitors to the aerial cableway to bear with them as the operation might delay visitors.

“Although we appreciate such burning as a source of concern to many Cape Town residents, it must be stated that the removal of dry flammable material by means of a prescribed burn, will reduce the likelihood of future uncontrolled veldfires. We would like to ask visitors to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway to be patient with us during this time.”