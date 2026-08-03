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Fire at Table Mountain National Park has burned itself out

  • Fire at Table Mountain above Tafelberg Road has burned itself out
  • Image Credits :
  • Corbin August
SABC News

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services says the fire that started Sunday on Table Mountain above Tafelberg Road has burned itself out.

No injuries or damage to property have been reported, and no evacuations were required.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to bring the blaze under control; a small team of firefighters are still on the scene to monitor for flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage and is being investigated.

The City says it is now awaiting aerial support from SANParks to waterbomb any remaining hotspots to ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

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