Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire at the Pilanesberg International Airport in Rustenburg in the North West.

A fire broke out around midday, destroying the main aircraft controller building. Firefighters are currently on the scene, trying to contain the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The airport is adjacent to the Pilanesberg National Park and has been serving tourism establishments such as Sun City. Community Safety and Transport Management Acting Head of Department, Mpho Maleme elaborates.

“We basically don’t know what caused the fire currently because we still need to investigate what happened. Already we had moved the majority of the equipment that we have to the temporary structure, because we were in the process of renovating the airport. Only the roof has burnt and the office of the manager and the boardroom. The ladies who were inside managed to go out in time so there are no injuries or fatalities.”