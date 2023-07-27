A fire at an Oricol Environmental Services chemical storage facility has been extinguished, resulting in massive smoke plumes above the Spartan area of Kempton Park.

In statement, Oricol says firefighters responded to the fire in the storage are on Wednesday night.

“At around 23:40 Wednesday, firefighters responded to a “well-involved” structural fire at Oricol. Firefighters were able to contain the fire but additional resources was being sent to the scene to help fully extinguish the blaze and assist with the investigation. Dri-zit hazmat team is also on site assisting in this process.

The company says the fire began in the storage area.

