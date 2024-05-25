New Delhi votes in India’s general election

Reading Time: 2 minutes

India’s capital New Delhi is voting in the country’s general election – which is now inching towards its end. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare third term.

But opposition parties have accused him of taking an anti-muslim stance, and polarising the country. Voters in Delhi are voting to choose members of parliament from either side.

Delhi residents came out in sweltering heat to vote. The temperature in most of the capital breached the 45 degrees Celsius mark.

Of the eight states going to polls, a heat wave warning has been issued in three.

People say they’re braving tough conditions to exercise their democratic right.

The fight in Delhi, as in much of the country – is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA alliance.

This alliance is a coalition of roughly two dozen parties hoping to defeat Modi against all odds.

Critics say Modi has made several polarizing speeches on the campaign trail. He’s allegedly stoked anti-muslim sentiments in an effort to consolidate his largely Hindu voter base.

The opposition parties claim that it’s a sign that Mr Modi is not interested in being a fair Prime Minister. And will change the country’s constitution to suppress minorities communities and democratic rights.

Both sides have refuted the allegations made against them.

Prime Minister Modi says he’s a secular leader – and it’s the opposition parties that have exploited the country’s minorities for votes.

India’s top poll body has had to issue a warning – asking both sides to reign in their rhetoric.

Many voters believe the real issues such as employment, wealth disparity and farmers’ poor income have been sidelined.

The opposition parties have promised better jobs and better income to farmers.

While the ruling BJP is hoping to rely on its welfare promises, along with its Hindu nationalistic agenda to win these elections.

Many analysts believe Modi is on track to securing a historic third term.

Though the opposition may be poised to perform better than they did in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Reporting by Ishan Garg