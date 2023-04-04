Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance on Tuesday in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of “countermeasures”.

DIPLOMACY

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Finland’s accession to NATO and NATO’s move to increase its own combat-readiness increased the risk of conflict.

Finland will work “relentlessly” to secure Sweden’s membership of NATO, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday.

China has a moral duty to contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine and must not support the aggressor in the war started by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union’s top diplomat said on Tuesday.

Russia’s parliament speaker said on Tuesday that Western leaders have blood on their hands for supporting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and that support has led to the creation of a “terrorist state” in Europe’s centre.

Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights , accused by the International Criminal Court alongside President Vladimir Putin of war crimes in Ukraine, said on Tuesday that the ICC’s allegations were false and unclear. *

The United States and the European Union are exploring ways to further reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

BATTLEFIELD

Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 14 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday, with 13 drones destroyed over the Odesa region in the country’s southwest.

Hundreds of residents of the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk turned out to mourn four-times world kickboxing champion Vitalii Merinov after he was killed in action fighting Russian troops.

Russian investigators on Tuesday formally charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old woman, with terrorism offences over the killing of pro-war military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb blast in St Petersburg.

The UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favour on Tuesday of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes committed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.