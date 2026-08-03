Final voter registration weekend was a success: IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says the final voter registration weekend was a success, with strong logistical and operational performance across the country.

This comes as South Africa concludes its final voter registration drive ahead of the upcoming elections.

The IEC says the campaign aims to get as many eligible citizens as possible onto the voters’ roll.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, says citizens can still register or update their details online and at local IEC offices until midnight on the day the election date is officially proclaimed.

“We’re quite happy with the overall performance of the system in relation to the logistical arrangements and the human capital that was working. In terms of the quantitative yield of registration, we are finalising our analysis of the data. The online registration portal remains open, as well as those who may wish to go to our local offices to register.”

The IEC in KwaZulu-Natal is encouraged by the turnout at voting stations and the online traffic recorded on the final voter registration weekend. Provincial Electoral Officer Ntombifuthi Masinga said voters who were affected by boundary changes too heeded their call. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/PbvIKfmIgy — Zanele Buthelezi🇿🇦 (@Zanele_Shenge) August 2, 2026

Co-operative Governance Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, says he will proclaim the elections on Friday.

“We’ve done all necessary work with the IEC, as I chair the interministerial committee on local government elections and the government gazette is ready. We booked a space on Friday the 7th of August where I will officially gazette the 4th of November as the election date for local government elections, and the voters’ roll will close at midnight on the day.