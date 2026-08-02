Final voter registration day: IEC calls on youth to act

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has reminded the electorate that voting gives them an opportunity to be part of decision-making, which would shape their future and that of the country.

It has reiterated its impassioned appeal to young people to use the final voter registration day to register ahead of the local government elections in November.

The commission in the Eastern Cape says the registration process was smooth on Saturday despite some community protests in six municipalities.

The provincial Electoral Officer Kayakazi Magudumana says they had a very good day as an electoral commission on Saturday.

“There were no glitches that were reported, but of course, we did have minor incidents of community protest in about six municipalities across the province. However, the staff is ready to open stations; we were ready to open stations even in those communities that were actually blocking us from doing our work. So we can safely say that day one of registration went fairly well.”

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