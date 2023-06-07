The funeral service of veteran actor, Patrick Ndlovu, will take place on Wednesday at Mohlakeng, Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.

The 85-year-old was one of the most recognised faces in the South African television industry.

He will be remembered for his role as the ruthless principal in the SABC drama series, Yizo Yizo. He also played the role of Sizwe Moloi on SABC1’s drama series, Zone 14.

Known as “Bra Styles’, Ndlovu’s acting career spanned more than four decades.

‘Gentle giant’

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Morakane Mosupyoe mourns the veteran actor, describing Ndlovu as a “gentle giant” that graced screens with tremendous talent.

In 2019, Ndlovu featured in Knuckle City, a film that follows the journey of Dudu Nyakama – a down-and-out aging boxer – as he struggles to attain the one fight that he believes will uplift his fractured family.

The film was directed by Jahmil X.T. Qubeka. It was screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and was selected as the South African entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards but was not nominated.

In this interview, Ndlovu spoke to the late SABC’s Pearl Shongwe about the film: