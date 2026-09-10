Final preparations for the Reed Dance under way

Final preparations are under way as thousands of AmaZulu maidens are expected to participate in this weekend’s uMkhosi woMhlanga, the Reed Dance, at the eMashobeni Royal Palace in uPhongolo in KwaZulu-Natal.

About 30 000 maidens are expected to take part in the traditional annual cultural ceremony which celebrates AmaZulu culture and promotes purity and self-respect amongst young women.

Among those preparing for the event is authorized maiden minder, Staff Ndlovu, who is responsible for more than 200 maidens from KwaMashu in Durban.

“Regarding the buses, we usually go to the bus owners and go with them to have the bus checked in Verulam. There is someone who goes underneath the bus and inspects the vehicle. As we are travelling with the girls, we usually tell them that even though you are leaving home and your parents are here, you have to respect everyone. You have to respect the young and old, and when the minders talk to you, you must always remain humble.”

Twenty two-year-old Slindelo Myeni from Mkhuze, who has been attending the Reed Dance for 10 years, says they get to learn important life lessons whenever they meet and gather as maidens.

“The Reed Dance is a time for us to celebrate our day as maidens because it’s one of the few places where we get to meet each other. The AmaZulu King has invited us to celebrate with him, receive his blessings and get his advice. What we learn each year is different, and every message gives us an opportunity to learn, grow and become better young women.”