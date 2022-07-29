The last day of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s (Numsa) National Congress, which was supposed to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday, has been cancelled.

The congress was initially set to run from Monday until today, but it only started on Wednesday after the Labour Court in Johannesburg ruled that the congress should only be convened if it fully complies with Numsa’s constitution.

The trade union says it decided to convene the congress because it partially complied with the judgement, while it was appealing against some of the other rulings which were made.

However, yesterday the court dismissed Numsa’s application for leave to appeal against the judgment.

The union says it will now be approaching the Labour Appeals Court to appeal against the decision to dismiss its application for leave to appeal.

In the tweet below, Numsa explains its reasons for approaching the Labour Appeals Court:

NUMSA will petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for direct access because the Labour court denied the union leave to appeal. We intend to appeal the decision handed down by Justice Moshoana.

In the report below, Court dismisses Numsa’s application for leave to appeal the interdict: