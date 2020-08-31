The department says the staggered approach will minimise overcrowding at schools and decrease the risk of spreading the virus among learners and teachers.

The final batch of learners in Grades 5 and 8 returned to school on Monday in the Western Cape. This was in line with the Department of Basic Education’s staggered approach for learners to return to school amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The principal of Die Duine Primary School in Lotus River on the Cape Flats, Anthea Adriaanse, says the emotional wellbeing of learners due to COVID-19 is getting special attention. This after Grade 5 learners returned to the school on Monday.

Adriaanse says the learners are being monitored through questionnaires and teachers are assigned to deal with incidents as they arise.

“Teachers would then follow up with those learners where there is a bit of a problem in terms of emotions and see what they can get out of the children. If there is a need for them to require counselling or a psychologist, then we would complete documentation and inform the district psychologist.”

Western Cape Education Minister, Debbie Schafer, says the phasing in of grades will differ at each school depending on their COVID-19 safety plans. She says no major disruptions were reported at any of the schools in the province.

“Although schools have noted that the screening process is taking longer with more learners back at school, it is crucial that we continue to implement all of our safety measures, even though the country has moved to alert Level 2. They are designed to keep learners and staff safe so that schools can stay open. We cannot afford to be complacent.”

Shafer says it’s important for matriculants to attend every remaining school day this year. She says while other grades can catch up missed concepts, Grade 12s must write and pass their exams with teachers and the department providing them with all the support possible to help them succeed.