The High Court in Johannesburg is on Thursday expected to hear the final arguments in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s challenge of his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution bid against him.

Ramaphosa has argued that Zuma’s legal bid is unlawful as the formal notices that the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has issued do not relate to him.

Ramaphosa is asking the court to declare the summons that Zuma has issued as unlawful and review and set them aside.

Ramaphosa also wants to interdict Zuma from giving effect to the private prosecution.

Zuma has accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory to the state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer’s alleged leaking of his medical records.

Legal analyst Reitumetse Phiri says, “The case will really end at the question of was the summons validly issued and underpinning that question is whether the nolle prosequi certificate related to the President. I don’t think the court will have to at this particular point in time decide the question of whether the private prosecution was started for an unlawful process or for an improper motive.”

