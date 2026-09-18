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Fiji, Bokke gear up for face-off in Sydney

  • Fiji's rugby team will clash with the Bokke, in a final warm-up Test match.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook: @Springboks
Anton Snyman

South Africa will play Fiji ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in a final warm-up Test match in Gosford, north of Sydney, on 18 September next year.

The match against Fiji, which was launched on Friday, exactly one year before kick-off,  will be the fourth test match between the two nations.

The match will be known as the Contest on the Coast.

The Springboks will start the defence of their World Cup title just over two weeks later when they take on Italy in Adelaide on Sunday, 3 October.

The match against Fiji, which was launched on Friday, exactly one year before kick-off,  will be the fourth test match between the two nations.

The Springboks are aiming for a historic three-peat in Australia next year, having won the last two tournaments played in Japan and France.

 

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