President Cyril Ramaphosa says the fight against Gender-Based Violence requires a collective and cohesive strategic leadership.

Ramaphosa is currently in the National Assembly answering oral questions in a hybrid sitting.

“Following the Presidential summit against Gender-Based Violence and femicide in November of 2018, and after extensive consultations that were held, these consultations resulted in the drafting and adoption of a national strategic plan which is also adopted by cabinet. The implementation of the plan commenced on 1st of May 2020. The plan recognises that the struggle against Gender-Based Violence and femicide requires collective as well as a cohesive strategic type of leadership.”

In the video below, President Ramaphosa answers oral question in a hybrid sitting:

Looting of COVID-19 funds

The President also refers to allegations over the looting of COVID-19 Funds, saying it is disgraceful for people to criminally benefit from COVID-19 funds meant to protect citizens again the coronavirus pandemic.

He says he acknowledges the outrage among South Africans, Parliamentarians and the Executive over the looting of COVID-19 funds.

“It is disgraceful that at this time of national crisis, there are companies and individuals who seek to criminally benefit from our efforts to protect people’s health and to save lives. As government, we have taken several measures, not only to detect to investigate or prosecute such crimes, but also to strengthen the measures to prevent corrupt activities. To achieve this purpose I have authorised the Special Investigating Unit to probe any allegations relating to the misuse of COVID-19 funds across all spheres of the state.”

Zandile Gumede issue

On the question asked twice by the leader of the official opposition John Steehuisen on whether the President believes that former Ethekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede should be a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, he insisted that the matter is being handled by the ANC.

“It’s a simple question. It’s a simple answer. The matter is being discussed within the structures of the African National Congress. That matter that has caused – yes, admittedly,- everybody agrees that it has caused a lot of disquiet; and the matter is being discussed within the structures of the African National Congress in a very democratic manner and leave it to those structures to deal with the matter. Thank you very much!”

Gumede was sworn in as an MPL in KZN despite being out on bail on corruption charges linked to a tender of millions of rands.