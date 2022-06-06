The fifth accused, a member of the right-wing organisation “Crusaders” will appear in Middelburg Regional Court on Monday morning for sentencing after planning and conspiring to overthrow the democratically elected government and replace it with a government-led by the organisation.

Police spokesperson Katlego Mogale says Harry Knoesen and his accomplices prepared and planned to carry out terrorist attacks on military and police installations and Black people in the country.

“He and his accomplices planned to carry out terrorist attacks on government institutions and the African population in South Africa, on the 28th of November 2019. This objective would be achieved by carrying out attacks on military and police installations as well as on informal settlements occupied by African persons.”

Mogale says other accused in the matter are already serving time. “Knoesen has appeared several times in court which culminated in his sentencing today. The other accused are serving time behind bars following their pleading guilty and sentencing previously.”