Fifth suspect arrested in uMngeni DA councillor murder

The uMngeni Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with the murder of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

The Political Killings Task Team arrested the 44-year-old suspect in Mpophomeni on Saturday.

Ndlovu was shot and killed at his home in 2023 in the presence of his wife and children.

WATCH | The KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team has arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the murder of uMngeni Municipality DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu. pic.twitter.com/O8tDl6QPI8 — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 15, 2026

Police say Chief Simphiwe Zuma of Nxamalala in Impendle is the alleged mastermind behind the murder. Zuma remains in custody after being denied bail twice, while two other accused have already pleaded guilty.

“Of course, when there are new developments in this case that lead to arrests and us getting closer to justice, we are pleased by this. We are still concerned that the police are not being completely transparent and they are not completely cooperative with the family, however we do hope and we do pray that we are getting close to the finalization of this case. Justice must be served we cannot tolerate political killings and our councilors being murdered, and we do hope that this comes to a quick finalisation,” says the municipal mayor Chris Pappas.

WATCH | Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, the leader of the Nxamalala Tribal Authority, who is accused of killing DA chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, will know on the 30th of September 2025, whether he will be granted bail. Ndlovu was assassinated at his home in Mphophomeni in the presence of… pic.twitter.com/jL82bMwImY — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 15, 2025

He says they will continue to watch this case with their lawyers to ensure that there’s accountability and justice for the family of Nhlalayenza.

RELATED VIDEO | Alleged hitman in DA’s Nhlalayenza Ndlovu murder case back in court

