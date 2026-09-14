Fifth body discovered in Olifantsfontein

A fifth body has been found in Olifantsfontein in Ekurhuleni.

The latest discovery follows that of another woman’s body in Kempton Park on Saturday.

Three other women’s bodies have been discovered near the R21 road in Ekurhuleni in the past two months.

On Sunday, the Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner, Major-General Fred Kekana, said police were not ruling out any possibilities as they investigate the deaths of four women whose bodies were found in the Kempton Park area.

Kekana says it is too early to conclude that the cases are linked or that they are the work of a single perpetrator.

The identity of a woman whose body was found behind a hotel in Rhodesfield also remains unconfirmed.

Kekana has also warned members of the public about the dangers of meeting people through online dating platforms.

“Approximately 10 cases have been reported at Kempton Park Police Station, where individuals met people online and were subsequently lured to locations where they were allegedly robbed or sexually assaulted. We are therefore issuing a stern warning to members of the public, particularly those using dating platforms. People must exercise extreme caution.”

VIDEO | Police brief media on missing Kempton Park woman: