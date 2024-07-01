Fifteen suspected cable thieves to appear in Joburg court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fifteen suspected cable thieves, including City Power employees, are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court today on charges of theft and tempering with essential infrastructure.

They were nabbed for alleged theft and vandalism in Johannesburg over the weekend.

They include nine security officers contracted by the municipal utility.

The arrest followed a joint operation between the entity’s Security Risk Management and law enforcement agencies led by the SAPS’s Essential Infrastructure Task Team.

Three more suspects were caught at a scrap metal dealership in the Joburg CBD while three more men were arrested in the inner-city’s underground tunnels.