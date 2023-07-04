World football governing body, FIFA has announced an investment increase of 300% from the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup for this year’s tournament kicking off in Australia. It’s also a 700% increase on the 2015 tournament and identical to the men’s tournament held in Qatar last year.

In line with the new funding model, participating member associations are guaranteed $1.56 million each to be used for operational costs and the future development of the game. Each participating player is also guaranteed at least $30 000. The member association of the winning team will receive $4.29 million, while the players will pocket $270 000 each.