Field rangers march to Limpopo Premier’s Office

About 200 field rangers and community members have marched to the premier’s office in Limpopo.

The rangers say they were trained under the Limpopo Environment Development and Tourism Department in 2015, with the promise of being employed the following year.

The government had announced then it would create 19 000 permanent jobs for field rangers.

The department is yet to comment.

Some field rangers say they have been unemployed for the past seven years.

One says, “It has been so long for this to happen since they promised us permanent employment and in another province, they have absorbed their trainees but here in Limpopo they talk about financial problems from 2017 till now 2024.”

Another says, “I am an orphan and when I applied for this training I wanted to support my siblings, now they’ve hired people who do not have skills and zero training and this has hurt me emotionally as I speak now I am angry.”