FF Plus takes its election campaign to Limpopo’s rural communities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Freedom Front Plus has for the first time taken its election campaign to the rural communities in the Vhembe District of Limpopo. Party’s provincial leader Marcelle Maritz led party supporters to Mphephu traditional council in Nzhelele for an introduction of the party’s leadership.

Maritz has also outlined party’s manifesto as well as their election campaign programme. She says the party is not for whites only as it is fighting for equality.

“I think we are coming at a point where we are the only party fighting for languages, for your mother tongue language. That is very important. We want everything to be normal and going smoothly in this country and also in Limpopo. Our main priority now is to make change for the people looking for jobs, looking for investment and start changing this country,” says Maritz.

Representative of the Mphephu traditional council, David Mphephu, who spoke through an interpreter says any party, including FFPlus is free to campaign in the area.

“Let’s us be united, let us stop looking at the colour. They are human beings. Any political party here is welcome. Come here and preach your gospel. I’m allowing you,” says Mphephu.