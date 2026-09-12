FF Plus leader predicts more municipal coalitions after 2026 polls

The Freedom Front Plus leader Corné Mulder says coalition governments are likely to become a reality in many municipalities after the 2026 local government elections.

He also says effective coalitions can promote collective decision-making, protect minority interests and help prevent the abuse of power.

Mulder was speaking during the launch of his party’s election manifesto in Silverlake’s Pretoria.

“Coalition governments can be a very bad thing. I’ve seen that in action. It can be unstable, lead to a lack of decision-making or delayed decision-making and not be conducive to service delivery. However, on the other hand, coalitions could be the best form of government. Why? It promotes collective decision-making in the interest of the general public, including minorities, and it minimises the abuse of power. As a party, we will remain the adult in the room. It is time to turn things around, take control and secure a better future. On the 4th of November, it’s our time. Don’t waste your vote by not voting, and don’t waste your valuable vote by not voting for what you believe in. Our manifesto offers real, workable solutions.”

Freedom Front Plus launches Local Government Elections 2026 Manifesto