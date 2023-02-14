Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Pieter Groenewald says he is challenging Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to feel the mood of the people on the streets who are experiencing load shedding.

Groenewald has criticised Gordhan for his recent comments where he allegedly said that government is now in the mood to urgently resolve the energy crisis.

He says Gordhan had already made an empty promise a few years ago that load shedding will be a thing of the past from the 3rd of April 2019.

Groenewald was participating on Tuesday in the Joint Debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

“The same honourable Gordhan said the other day, in fact, on the 25th of January at an online symposium at the University of Johannesburg. He said: ‘we are now in the mood to urgently solve the crisis as soon as possible’, closed quote. The mood? Honourable Chairperson, maybe the honourable Minister must visit the people on the streets and determine their mood when there is load shedding. And I can assure you he will be surprised because he doesn’t know what is load shedding; because no Minister gets load shedding. And I think it is arrogant to say we are now in the mood.”

Parliament hosts a Joint Sitting of the NA and the NCOP to debate the President’s State of the Nation Address: