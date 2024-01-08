FF Plus calls for urgent meeting on NSFAS corruption allegations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) is calling for an urgent meeting with Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education following allegations of corruption at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) recently announced that it has recordings of meetings between NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa and a representative of NSFAS service providers.

OUTA says the recordings reveal how service providers allegedly paid millions of rands in kickbacks to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, Khosa, and the SA Communist Party (SACP) in return for tenders and protection for service providers.

Nzimande and the SACP have denied the allegations.

FF Plus spokesperson Wynand Boshoff says Parliament should intervene.

“This is serious, we can’t just let it go by. The Portfolio Committee’s function is to oversight over what the department and the institutions do and this is not something that one can just say ok let’s see what happens, we should intervene.”

NSFAS responds to OUTA’s allegations | Ishmael Mnisi:

SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila has disputed allegations of corruption within the communist party.

Mapaila said the party remains steadfast in its fight against corruption.