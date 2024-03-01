FF+ manifesto to address load shedding, economic growth: Mulder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) Chief Whip in Parliament, Corné Mulder says their election manifesto will address law and order, load shedding and economic growth and.

FF+ will on Saturday launch its manifesto in Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The manifesto coincides with the party’s 30th anniversary.

The FF+ aims to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) through it coalition in the Multi-Party Charter.

Mulder says it’s time to get together and to rebuild South Africa.

He says, “So, in our manifesto we will address all the different issues and challenges that are out there, things that have not been addressed by the ruling party and things that have gone down – law and order, getting rid of load shedding, getting the economy to grow, creating jobs.”

“All the things that affect our South African citizens out there and people feel that they need to be listened to. So it’s a positive message, it’s a constructive message and as you correctly point out we do believe that the ruling party can be unseated from government and that’s what we intend to do.”

Full interview with Mulder:

