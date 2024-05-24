FF+ endorses IFP leader for multi-party charter presidency

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Pieter Groenewald has announced that the party has endorsed IFP leader Velenkosi Hlabisa for the presidency of the multi-party charter.

The FFPlus is part of a multi-party agreement that includes the Democratic Alliance (DA), IFP, Action South Africa, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), and others, aiming to reduce the African National Congress’ vote share to below 51% in next week’s elections.

Groenewald confirmed that the DA has accepted that its leader, John Steenhuisen, will not be president of the charter.

Groenewald says, “If we look at the members of the multi-party charter at the moment, I still stand with my choice of Hlabisa. I said that as far as John Steenhuisen is concerned, we will not put him forward as the President as you have mentioned because the DA will be the majority party in that coalition and the DA accepted that. Mr John Steenhuisen accepted that he will not be the President and they said that they want to be the leader of government business in parliament.”

Meanwhile, Groenewald says his party hopes to increase its number of seats in the Limpopo legislature.

The party currently holds only one seat in the provincial legislature.

Groenewald told SABC News that the FFPlus is not only focusing on Gauteng but also rural areas across the country.

“Therefore Gauteng is important. The rural areas are very important. If you look at the North West as well as the Free State but Mpumalanga and Limpopo including other provinces where we get our support. Limpopo is going to be a surprise in these elections. We think we can get in the provincial legislature up to three representations,” says Groenewald.

2024 Elections | This was a hard election campaign, but FF Plus did well:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>