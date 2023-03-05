The Muslim community in Cape Town is hosting a three-day expo in Pinelands to prepare for the upcoming fasting month of Ramadan.

The festival is a celebration of Malay food and culture. Organiser Tashreeq Truebody says the event, which is now in its 11th year, has been a success so far.

“Expo is a vision that was crafted 11 years ago to bring small medium and big businesses together to prepare them ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan is characterised by high intensity spiritual training and so we want to give Muslims an opportunity to deal with this detraction ahead of the month and bring them together that was the sort of vision.”