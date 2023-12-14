Festive traffic picks up as many travel to holiday destinations

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Motorists are urged to be extra vigilant and cautious on the roads this festive season. Traffic has started to build up on major routes as many people head out of Gauteng to various destinations for the long weekend.

Long-distance travellers to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Zambia are also preparing to return home.

Traffic is increasing on the major roads in Mpumalanga. The N4 toll road which connects Mozambique and South Africa, is among the busiest routes as holidaymakers drive through Mpumalanga to different destinations.

Law enforcement authorities have been deployed at strategic points to ensure the safety of motorists on the roads.

Mpumalanga is the gateway to Mozambique and eSwatini, and the N4 toll road is a major route through the province. Traffic officers are now stationed along the route to manage the increasing traffic, a move welcomed by motorists.

Traffic volumes expected to peak in Mpumalanga:

Traffic safety plan

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape’s Nelson Mandela Bay implements a holiday traffic safety plan with road users checked on Addo Road – one of the arterial entry points to the city. Multi-agency operation inspects both vehicles and drivers.

The operation also includes a crime prevention aspect with police, immigration services and customs taking part.

Motorists were slightly inconvenienced, but happy that the authorities were keeping an eye on them. They hope to see fewer traffic violations and, ultimately, fewer accidents.

Traffic safety plans for Gqeberha unveiled:

More officers deployed

In the Free State, working hours for traffic personnel will be changed to accommodate the high volume of traffic during this festive season.

The provincial Department of Community Safety and Transport revealed that about 511 traffic officers will be deployed across the province.

During the launch of the road safety festive season campaign, the department disclosed that they plan to achieve zero fatalities on identified high-risk major routes, among others.

‘No-nonsense approach’

In Gauteng, motorists travelling in and out of the province have been warned to be on their best behaviour on the roads

as police and traffic officials will be taking a no-nonsense approach to road law enforcement.

Traffic police are out in full force. Motorists and passengers heading through the Grasmere toll plaza were closely monitored. Taxi’s stopped and searched and travel times delayed.

VIDEO | Monitoring traffic on Gauteng roads: