The festive season is not such a joyous time for some in the LGBTQI+ community. This as they continue to face discrimination at the hands of family members.

Some LGBTQI+ individuals in the Northern Cape say this time of the year is emotionally unbearable as they have no families to celebrate with.

Kuruman-based Utlwanang Mosie maintains that everything went downhill after opening up to his relatives, telling them that he is gay. As a result of his openness, the 28-year-old, who is also an orphan, says he was told to leave the family home. He says he has not seen his family in years.

“They treat me like a dog at home and it is hurtful. Right now I envy those who will be spending time with their families. But because of my family’s discrimination, I can’t go home.”

Eighteen-year-old Katlego Lesetedi from Kimberley misses spending time with her mother. She says their relationship changed some three years ago, after she confided in her that she is a lesbian. She says that was the last time they spent the festive season together.

“To be honest I feel a bit sad because I love my mother and I want to spend time with her. Cook dinner or Christmas lunch, just to experience mother/daughter bond. I crave for that very much.”

Lesetedi relies on her friend’s family for support and a home to live in.

“It is very comfortable there. I am able to express myself, be who I am. They know everything about me, I feel like they get me.”

Psychologist Dr Alan Robertson agrees that rejection by family is not an easy experience to endure.

“If you are suffering from depression, it can make the depression worse because the expectation is not being met in your like and all this happiness is making you even sadder. And of course, Christmas is a time for family and if you don’t have a family that makes it even worse.”

Lesetedi says her Christmas wish list is for her mother to come around and accept her sexual orientation. Mosie on the other hand says he is on a healing journey, hoping to find internal happiness.