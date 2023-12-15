Festive season a mix of joyful bonds and harsh realities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

While for some the festive season is a time to bond with family, for others it is a reminder that they have fallen on hard times and seeing their loved ones would be a luxury.

Reuben Taueatswale from Limpopo has been operating as a barber in the Johannesburg CBD since 1997. And, even though he has built a regular customer base over the years, he tells us he has never fallen on tougher times like this year.

He says he can only afford to close his shop for a few days, unlike his usual long holidays, while many prepare to visit their loved ones. He will work until Christmas Eve.

“There is no money. We have to put food on the table. If I do not come here as an entrepreneur, there will be no food. I’m only closing on the 24th.”

At least Reuben is a bit lucky. Some of his regular clients like Mandla Mlambo from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal will not be visiting loved ones as his pockets are too dry.

“No way there is no money, I do not even know if I am coming or going. I’m just cutting my hair in case an opportunity arises for me to go,” says Mlambo.

For some informal traders like 83-year-old Josinah Tshabalala from Soweto who has been selling goods since 1972, it will be business as usual right through the festive season.

“If I close, what are my children and grandchildren going to eat? I am 82 years old but I can’t sit at home,” she says.

So while some may be enjoying some rest and fun time, spare a thought for those who simply cannot afford to do so.