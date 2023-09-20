Festive celebrations for Northern Cape centenarian

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa has another centenarian.

Magdalene Bostander from Jan Kempdorp in the Northern Cape turned 100 years-old earlier this week and is being celebrated by friends and family.

Bostander saw World War II, the Great Depression and lived through Apartheid in her many years on earth.

She remembers fondly a time when people were much more tolerant towards each other.

“People were much friendlier towards each other in the olden days. People respected each other unlike now,” she says.

Her son Fernando Bostander says although he grew up in an impoverished family, lessons imparted to him by his mother taught him how to persevere.

“If there is one thing, I learnt from my mother is that when times get tough, you must pray and sing hymns,” he says.