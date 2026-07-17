Festive atmosphere grips Limpopo as initiates return home

A festive atmosphere has gripped parts of Limpopo as initiates begin returning home from winter initiation schools.

More than 200 initiates from the Babina Tšhwene ba-ga-Tala initiation school at Phokwane outside Jane Furse are returning home.

This after spending the past four weeks undergoing rite of passage.

Families and community members gathered to welcome the initiates as the winter initiation season comes to an end.

The Limpopo Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs says more than 40 000 initiates registered for this year’s winter initiation season across the province.

One of the initiates, Orearabile Moswane says he is returning home with valuable life lessons.

“One of the first things that our coach taught us is that being a man does not mean you need to abuse your woman and say you are being a man. If you look into our nation currently, there is lot of gender-based violence and, in all honesty, it is bending more towards the man than women, so our coach taught us that we need to do the opposite which is to protect them.”

Over a thousand initiates in Limpopo to return home this weekend:

-Report by Nsuku Shiluvana